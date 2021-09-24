Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Organization brings light to kids battling cancer

Promedica and Starlight team up to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Starlight and Promedica have been partners for years
Starlight and Promedica have been partners for years(WTVG)
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and though the month is coming to a close, it’s not too late to honor the brave kids who are in the fight.

For 13 years now, ProMedica has partnered with Starlight, an organization that brings happiness to sick kids and their families. Together, they help normalize the experiences of kids who are sick in the hospital.

Starlight provides ProMedica with virtual reality headsets to distract patients during painful procedures, and they provide interactive video games.

“Gaming of any kind helps kids feel like kids because sick kids deserve to still play and explore the opportunities that they normally would if they weren’t in a hospital setting,” said Sara Hewston, a child life specialist with Starlight.

Starlight also makes kid-friendly gowns that are more comfortable and functional, and the best part is that kids with cancer actually get to design the gowns. The most recent gown was designed by Henry, a four-year-old leukemia patient.

“What better way to partner with Henry than bringing a starlight gown from a sick kid to sick kids. So he came up with this design featuring a tyrannosaurus rex and volcanoes and palm trees, and he worked with our graphic designer to come up with the perfect gown,” said Hewston.

Kylee Byrd is a child life specialist a ProMedica, and she said her patients love the dinosaur gowns. Plus, they make it easier for doctors to treat the kids.

“They are easily accessible for our patients, a lot of them have ports, so to be able to get to those can be challenging sometimes so these snap very easily, tie on the sides so easy access to those ports,” said Byrd.

Starlight said they are always in need of donations so they can keep bringing kids joy.

The link to donate is: www.starlight.org

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Ronald Stevens, a former Ottawa Hills Schools employee, was found guilty on rape charges on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee found guilty of rape, other charges

Latest News

About 14 inches of rain has fallen in some areas since August
Wet weather delays harvest for some local farmers
If the Ohio Supreme Court finds the state's new General Assembly maps unconstitutional, it will...
Second lawsuit challenges Ohio legislature maps
It's official. Booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can now be given to millions of...
Pfizer boosters have been approved, but who qualifies?
A Simple Break Down Of COVID Booster