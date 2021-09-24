Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Parents concerned after crosswalk sign outage

Crosswalk up and running again after power outage
Parent says crosswalk had been out of service for a week
Parent says crosswalk had been out of service for a week(Chase Bachman)
By Chase Bachman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The crosswalk near Hill View Elementary allows kids to get from one side of Whiteford Road to the other.

But recently the crosswalk has not been functioning. No lights or signals appear, making it challenging for kids to safely cross the road to school. Additionally, the nearby speed limit sign lights also stopped working.

Caleb Barney is a concerned parent who says the crosswalk has been out for over a week. He’s worried a non-working crosswalk could be dangerous to kids.

”There are a lot of kids that do cross there without parents. Their parents just let them go and hit the button. But I don’t know if a lot of parents know that it’s not working right now,” said Barney.

During our interview with Barney, a crew from the Lucas County Engineer’s Office showed up to work on the crosswalk issues. A few minutes later, the lights were blinking red and white again.

We spoke with Mike Pniewski of the Lucas County Engineer’s Office who said the non-working crosswalk suffered from a power outage. He also said his office received a notice about the crosswalk at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Sylvania Schools released a statement on the crosswalk development that reads: “We’re happy to see that the work is completed so that our students and families who live across Whiteford Road are able to safely walk to school.”

Barney says he’s happy his two kids can walk across the road to school without fear of anyone being hurt.

“My biggest concern is the safety of all these kids,” Barney said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

