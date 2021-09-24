Pfizer boosters have been approved, but who qualifies?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the CDC and FDA both recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for specific groups of people, the new question becomes “who, exactly, is eligible?” The organizations released a list of those groups eligible for a third Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

Those groups include healthcare workers, nursing home staff, grocery store employees, prison personnel, teachers, anyone who works in a close congregate setting, and those who are 65 and older or who have immune-compromising conditions.

The Lucas County Health Department says the first vaccine clinics are expected to be held starting next week. More information will be coming out at the beginning of the week.

