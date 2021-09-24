Traffic
Pre-registration open for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle 5K

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 in downtown Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick off its Red Kettle Campaign with the Red Kettle 5K Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at International Park in downtown Toledo.

Pre-registration is still open by visiting this link. The cost for pre-registration is $25 plus an online service fee or $10 for high school runners and younger.

Registration is available on the day of the event, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and costing $30.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army, helping fund the mission of providing for those in need, including utility and rental assistance, a food pantry, toiletries, counseling and diapers for families with babies.

