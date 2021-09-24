Traffic
Staffing shortage causes Bedford to cancel bus route

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Staffing shortages have forced Bedford Public Schools to cancel one of its bus routes on Friday.

The school district said Bus Route 13 for the junior high and high schools, and DRE Dolphin route will be canceled. Families will need to transport their students to and from school if they normally ride this route.

