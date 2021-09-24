Staffing shortage causes Bedford to cancel bus route

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Staffing shortages have forced Bedford Public Schools to cancel one of its bus routes on Friday.

The school district said Bus Route 13 for the junior high and high schools, and DRE Dolphin route will be canceled. Families will need to transport their students to and from school if they normally ride this route.

ATTENTION BHS, BJHS, & DRE FAMILIES SERVED BY BUS ROUTE 13 (SHS, JHS) AND DRE DOLPHIN ROUTE:

Due to critical staffing shortages, MORNING route for the Rt. 13/DRE Dolphin bus has been cancelled for Fri, 9/24. Families on this route will need to transport their students. pic.twitter.com/qbb1EqcDly — Bedford Schools (@BedfordSchools) September 24, 2021

