Toledo Zoo introduces new Snow leopard cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Be warned, there’s even more cuteness available at the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo introduced its two new Snow leopard cubs on a social media post on Friday morning. The cubs, one male and one female, were born in early June.

The cubs do not have names yet, and the zoo said it will be looking for public input. No details on how the public can help name the cubs has been announced yet.

The cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday. They will be out in the habitat Friday and over the weekend.

We'd like to introduce the world to our newest adorable additions... Snow leopard cubs! 🐆🐆



The male & female cubs were born on June 3.



Their outdoor habitat debut is TODAY! So come out this weekend to meet them.



Purchase tickets at https://t.co/SQMKSEhwKf#ToledoZoo pic.twitter.com/kJxj3LPIJN — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) September 24, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.