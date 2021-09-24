Traffic
Toledo Zoo introduces new Snow leopard cubs

The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
(The Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Be warned, there’s even more cuteness available at the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo introduced its two new Snow leopard cubs on a social media post on Friday morning. The cubs, one male and one female, were born in early June.

The cubs do not have names yet, and the zoo said it will be looking for public input. No details on how the public can help name the cubs has been announced yet.

The cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday. They will be out in the habitat Friday and over the weekend.

