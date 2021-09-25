COVID-19 booster doses now available for eligible Ohioans, health department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health on Saturday announced Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for eligible patients, at least six months after their completion of the primary Pfizer series.

According to a news release, Ohioans in the following groups can now schedule their appointment for a booster dose:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting

The Ohio Department of Health’s announcement, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), follows their issuing of guidance to the more than 3,500 COVID-19 vaccine providers statewide, according to the release.

The news release said there is ample supple of booster doses as well as first and second shots.

You can schedule an appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

Eligible Ohioans will be asked if they have one of the qualifying conditions, but according to the release, specific proof will not be required.

The health department said to allow two to three weeks to get a booster dose.

More information is available here and here.

