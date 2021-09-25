Dine in the 419: A taste of Mexico, closer to home!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

They’ve been serving the Perrysburg community for over 11 years with fresh Mexican Cuisine and Cantina. In this week’s Dine in the 419, we take you inside Cocina de Carlos!

Carlos Mendez is the owner of Cocina de Carlos located in Perrysburg & Waterville, Carlos Poco Loco & Carlos Que Pasa both in Toledo. So what makes people crave his food and keep his restaurants packed?

“I think first quality, service quality, service, my meats, my produce, everyhting is fresh, we make everything from scratch, we try to bring in the best service we can. You see my family here all the time.”

Some of his most popular dishes include the Chicken Burrito Mijas, Carlos’ favorite and also his number one to-go seller, the Don-Charley Vegan Pineapple, and the Cactus Picante.

The Don Charley Vegan Pineapple is a large half-sliced grilled pineapple served with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan sausage chorizo, corn, and black beans.

For the Cactus Picante, Carlos marinates sliced steak and fresh cactus with whole pinto beans, simmered in hot Chile De Arbol salsa.

Any dish can also be made vegan or gluten free, and the restaurant cans their own fresh drinks, including homemade margaritas that you can take to-go.

For more information, go to: https://cocinadecarlos.com/

