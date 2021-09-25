Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dine in the 419: A taste of Mexico, closer to home!

Famous for their Mexican cuisine and cantina, we take you to Cocina de Carlos in Perrysburg
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

They’ve been serving the Perrysburg community for over 11 years with fresh Mexican Cuisine and Cantina. In this week’s Dine in the 419, we take you inside Cocina de Carlos!

Carlos Mendez is the owner of Cocina de Carlos located in Perrysburg & Waterville, Carlos Poco Loco & Carlos Que Pasa both in Toledo. So what makes people crave his food and keep his restaurants packed?

“I think first quality, service quality, service, my meats, my produce, everyhting is fresh, we make everything from scratch, we try to bring in the best service we can. You see my family here all the time.”

Some of his most popular dishes include the Chicken Burrito Mijas, Carlos’ favorite and also his number one to-go seller, the Don-Charley Vegan Pineapple, and the Cactus Picante.

The Don Charley Vegan Pineapple is a large half-sliced grilled pineapple served with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan sausage chorizo, corn, and black beans.

For the Cactus Picante, Carlos marinates sliced steak and fresh cactus with whole pinto beans, simmered in hot Chile De Arbol salsa.

Any dish can also be made vegan or gluten free, and the restaurant cans their own fresh drinks, including homemade margaritas that you can take to-go.

For more information, go to: https://cocinadecarlos.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
5840 Winding Way has been deteriorating for years.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Sylvania’s eyesore house on Winding Way
Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.
Mother of young man killed at South Toledo store speaks out
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur requested an investigation that will seek to assess the health and...
Rep. Kaptur requests investigation into hazardous Toledo apartment complex

Latest News

A NW Ohio tradition, we cook up some Italian food with Vince Hornik of Mama Mary's Pizza!
Mangia Mangia at Mama Mary’s Pizza!