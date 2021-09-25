Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

FBI joins search for 2-year-old who disappeared from apartment complex in La.

By Perry Robinson and WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a missing toddler who disappeared from a residence at an apartment complex on Friday.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen, according to WAFB.

She was last seen by her stepfather when he took a nap at the residence at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday. When the siblings arrived home from school at approximately 4:15 p.m., the apartment door was open and the child was missing. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

According to Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh’s mother, she was at work when she got a call reporting her daughter was missing from the apartment.

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes.

The FBI is working with local authorities to help locate the toddler. Agents from the FBI’s New Orleans field office and the FBI’s Jackson, Mississippi field office have joined the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or the FBI’s New Orleans office at 504-816-3000

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
5840 Winding Way has been deteriorating for years.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Sylvania’s eyesore house on Winding Way
Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.
Mother of young man killed at South Toledo store speaks out
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur requested an investigation that will seek to assess the health and...
Rep. Kaptur requests investigation into hazardous Toledo apartment complex

Latest News

Special Grounds provides jobs to special needs high schoolers
New Wauseon coffeehouse has a special mission
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
U.S. to partially reopen border crossing at site of cleared Haitian migrant camp
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic
Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots are now available for millions of Americans. (Source: CNN...
Pfizer booster shots recommended as US sees a decline in new COVID cases