Mother of young man killed at South Toledo store speaks out

Christina Gutierrez was by her son’s side when he was shot and killed.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On September 9, Nicholas Deluca was gunned down outside a Western Mart in South Toledo. He was buying snacks with his mother, Christina.

“We walked out of the carryout and this guy just walked up. Three of them and the one in the middle shot, shot, shot, shot, shot,” says Christina Gutierrez.

According to police, when they arrived Deluca was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a Toledo Hospital where he died.

“No matter what Nick has done to anybody, he didn’t deserve anything like this. You killed a baby in front of his mother,” says Gutierrez.

Toledo Police say two people are charged in the murder, Jose Juarrez, and a 17-year-old. Xavier Purdue was indicted yesterday but is still on the run.

Anyone with information on Purdue’s whereabout can call crime stoppers.

