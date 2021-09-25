New Wauseon coffeehouse has a special mission

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Just two weeks ago, Special Grounds opened its doors to the Wauseon community, and it’s already a hit with the locals.

But the best part about the coffeehouse is the mission: they employ high schoolers with special needs so they can gain experience in the workforce.

“Our students are immersed in helping with every aspect of the coffee shop. Especially things that require them to be engaged to work together as far as cooking and making the cookies, stamping the sleeves for the cups, weighing the beans, doing the thank you cards for those who order online,” said Special Grounds’ Community Outreach Director Tara Dumas.

Dumas said the support from the community has been amazing, and customers said they love knowing that the shop supports a good cause.

“The coffee is delicious, the atmosphere, the friendliness of our staff, and then we see the kids. They may be behind the scenes in some of the aspects but people are still seeing that on our social media going this is why, this is why we’re here. We not only love the coffee, we love the purpose and what the mission is,” said Dumas.

And Dumas said the high schoolers love the work they do.

“They’re really enjoying it. They’re a part of something special and I think they feel that.”

Special Grounds is on South Shoop Avenue in Wauseon.

The shop is open from 6:30 in the morning until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 until 4 on Saturdays. On Sundays, they are closed.

Here’s the link to their website: https://specialgroundscoffee.com/

