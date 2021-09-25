Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Start, Whitmer triumphant in Football Friday Week 6

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has you covered with highlights from the St. John’s-Whitmer, Start-Woodward, and Northview-Springfield matchups. Plus we have cheerleaders of the week, the Trifecta, and a feature story on Anthony Wayne’s Evan White.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
5840 Winding Way has been deteriorating for years.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Sylvania’s eyesore house on Winding Way
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur requested an investigation that will seek to assess the health and...
Rep. Kaptur requests investigation into hazardous Toledo apartment complex
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Football Friday
Dave White Football Friday Week 6
Football Friday Week 5 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 5 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 5 - Part 1
Football Friday Week 5 - Part 1
Football Friday Week 5 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 5 - Part 2