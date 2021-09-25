Start, Whitmer triumphant in Football Friday Week 6
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has you covered with highlights from the St. John’s-Whitmer, Start-Woodward, and Northview-Springfield matchups. Plus we have cheerleaders of the week, the Trifecta, and a feature story on Anthony Wayne’s Evan White.
