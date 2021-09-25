Two children and one woman missing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two young girls and one woman have gone missing. 13abc

The last known location of Trinity Williams, 9, Destiny Jackson, 3, and Deasia Williams, 27, was the Imagination Station yesterday. Deasia, a family friend of Trinity & Destiny, drives a white Dodge Journey.

Anyone who knows there whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Missing: The last known location of Trinity Williams, 9, Destiny Jackson, 3, and Deasia Williams, 27, was the Imagination Station yesterday. Deasia, a family friend of Trinity & Destiny, drives a white Dodge Journey. Please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/O9TeKv0iiq — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) September 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.