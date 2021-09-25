Traffic
Two children and one woman missing in Toledo

The woman and children were last seen at the Imagination Station yesterday.
TPD: The last known location of Trinity Williams, 9, Destiny Jackson, 3, and Deasia Williams, 27, was the Imagination Station yesterday. Deasia, a family friend of Trinity & Destiny, drives a white Dodge Journey. Please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.(wtvg)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two young girls and one woman have gone missing. 13abc

The last known location of Trinity Williams, 9, Destiny Jackson, 3, and Deasia Williams, 27, was the Imagination Station yesterday. Deasia, a family friend of Trinity & Destiny, drives a white Dodge Journey.

Anyone who knows there whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

