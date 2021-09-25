Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise

By KESQ Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - It is flu season and not only are humans being advised to get the flu shot, but also our furry friends to protect them from canine influenza.

Kathryn Carlson, the owner of Village Park Animal Hospital, says dogs can get really sick with canine influenza.

“It actually develops into pneumonia,” she said.

The pneumonia can go undetected and eventually land a dog in the emergency room.

Los Angeles Veterinary Public Health recently reported their largest outbrea of the dog flu at 10 cases.

Because of this, veterinarians across Coachella Valley are seeing more people getting their dogs the flu vaccine.

“The most important thing to know is that there is a vaccine that prevents it,” Carlson said.

Over the last few weeks, Village Park Animal Hospital in La Quinta, Calif. say it has detected three cases already.

The dog flu test usually costs about $200, but Carlson says it is important to detect when a dog has the flu.

“It really is more serious as we start seeing these outbreaks because you can certainly think its something minor like kennel cough and it can be something a lot more complicated,” she said.

If your dog is not immune from the flu yet, it is advised to keep your pet from certain situations.

“One of the ways that they are picking up this flu or any kennel cough situation is being in situations like dog parks or boarding facilities, grooming facilities,” Carlson said. “You do have to be really careful where you take your dog these days.”

If your dog does catch the flu, it should be isolated from other dogs to avoid spread.

“They should be quarantined if your dog was around another dog that had the flu,” Carlson said.

Copyright 2021 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
Toledo investment advisor facing federal fraud charge over $400,000
5840 Winding Way has been deteriorating for years.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Sylvania’s eyesore house on Winding Way
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur requested an investigation that will seek to assess the health and...
Rep. Kaptur requests investigation into hazardous Toledo apartment complex
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Hospice of NW Ohio celebrates 40th anniversary
Hospice of NW Ohio celebrates 40th anniversary
Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.
Mother of young man killed at South Toledo store speaks out