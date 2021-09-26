Traffic
9/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

A bit warmer the next few days as we get into a drier weather pattern.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday will be sunny to start but some clouds will develop during the afternoon. A breeze out of the southwest will also develop on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph, which will help temps to warm back up into the mid 70s for highs. Staying breezy into Sunday night when we come down to lows around 60. The southwest breeze will persist into Monday, allowing temperatures to top out near 80 during the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Winds diminish Monday night, and there’s a very small chance for a shower, mainly in southeast Michigan and near Lake Erie. However, with dry air in place it may be difficult for anything to develop. The dry stretch of weather then continues for the rest of next week with lots of sunshine expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, then around 70 from Thursday into next weekend.

