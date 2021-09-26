Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

9/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Breezy and warm to start the week, then gradually cooling down.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly sunny and feeling like summer on Monday with a southwest breeze gusting up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 80s and it’ll be a bit muggy as well. There’s a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Monday night, mainly near Lake Erie. Otherwise, winds will be much lighter with lows around 60. Mainly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. More blue skies for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s. Skies Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, and while there is a small chance for rain each day, later on Sunday is looking more likely at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.
Mother of young man killed at South Toledo store speaks out
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
TPD: The last known location of Trinity Williams, 9, Destiny Jackson, 3, and Deasia Williams,...
Missing Toledo children found
Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
One dead, two hurt in Wood County crash

Latest News

9/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Sept. 26, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 26, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 26, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 26, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
9/25: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
9/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast