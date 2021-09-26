9/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly sunny and feeling like summer on Monday with a southwest breeze gusting up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the low 80s and it’ll be a bit muggy as well. There’s a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Monday night, mainly near Lake Erie. Otherwise, winds will be much lighter with lows around 60. Mainly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. More blue skies for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s. Skies Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny, and while there is a small chance for rain each day, later on Sunday is looking more likely at this time.

