Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train derailed about 4 p.m. between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, authorities and KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people, The KSEN TV station reported.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

