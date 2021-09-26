Traffic
Cashier assaulted in Findlay convenience store robbery

(WMBF)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay police are investigating a Saturday night robbery at a convenience sore.

It happened at the Stop and Go in the 800 block of West Trenton Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said a female suspect assaulted the cashier when trying to steal cigarettes. In the fight, the suspect dropped the cigarettes but made off with drinks from the store.

Findlay police said the suspect fled the scene in a red SUV driven by an unknown man. The female suspect is described as a thin white woman around 5′1″ tall, blonde, and was wearing a black hoodie at the time. The male driver appeared to be a white man with short blonde hair.

