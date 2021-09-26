Traffic
COVID-19: Tecumseh Middle School temporarily switching to remote learning

As of Aug. 31, 2021, there were 76 reported positive cases and 354 people quarantined in the...
As of Aug. 31, 2021, there were 76 reported positive cases and 354 people quarantined in the Spencer County School District, accounting for 10% of the district’s population.(WAVE 3 News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Tecumseh Middle School is temporarily closing due to increased COVID-19 spread in the school and will switch to remote learning.

Tecumseh Public Schools posted the update on social media Saturday.

The school will be closed Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1. The district expects to welcome students back into the classroom on Monday, Oct. 4.

School officials said many students and staff members were put into quarantine due to the number of COVID-19 cases identified in the school. The decision to close was based on a recommendation from the Lenawee County Health Department, school officials said.

Tecumseh Middle School students will not have school on Monday, Sept. 27 to give teachers time to prepare course material for families to pick up. Virtual learning starts Tuesday, Sept. 28

Families of students in grades 5-8 can pick up course materials on Monday, Sept. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Shawnee loop of Maumee Street. Staff members will bring the materials out to your car.

Virtual learning begins Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Google Meet. The district said it will send families a detailed breakdown on the distance learning plan on Monday via Blackboard and social media.

All sports are also temporarily suspended.

