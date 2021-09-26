Traffic
One dead, two hurt in Wood County crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a car crash in Wood County Saturday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 15000 block of King Road between SR 64 and Hull Prairie Road in Middleton Township. Investigators said the car crashed after traveling off the south side of the road.

One passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people in the car were taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and the identities of those involved has not been released.

