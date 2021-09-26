Traffic
One hospitalized in Findlay motorcycle crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Findlay Friday night.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Friday night in the 1900 block of Tiffin Avenue in Findlay.

According to the Findlay Police Department, Sibel Yildiz, 60, was riding a Hadley Davidson Dyna Super Glide east bound on Tiffin Avenue when traffic ahead of them stopped for a traffic light. Yildiz laid the motorcycle down and skidded on the pavement to avoid crashing into the vehicle in front of it.

Yildiz was taken to the hospital for possible head, neck, and back injuries.

No other vehicles were hit in the incident and Yildiz was issued a citation for “operation without reasonable control.”

