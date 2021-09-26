Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized following a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.

One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday, according to police at the scene. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

TPD has not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story -- check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas was shot and killed outside a Western Mart in South Toledo.
Mother of young man killed at South Toledo store speaks out
Cobey Pouliot, 17, and Sam Simkiss, 17, died Monday night in a car crash.
“I’m kind of a loss for words”: Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak
TPD: The last known location of Trinity Williams, 9, Destiny Jackson, 3, and Deasia Williams,...
Missing Toledo children found
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur requested an investigation that will seek to assess the health and...
Apartment managers hurrying to beat HUD deadline
Special Grounds provides job for special needs high schoolers
New Wauseon coffeehouse has a special mission

Latest News

A new documentary shares their story.
‘We are the Troopers’ documents the winningest team in pro football
troopers
The Toledo Troopers documentary screening
Special Grounds provides job for special needs high schoolers
New Wauseon coffeehouse has a special mission
Special Grounds provides jobs to special needs high schoolers
New Wauseon coffeehouse has a special mission