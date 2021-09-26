Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized following a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.

One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday, according to police at the scene. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

TPD has not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story -- check back for additional details.

