Supporters come out in droves for Toledo’s 2021 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure was back Sunday morning in downtown Toledo.

After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, this year’s race was bigger and better than ever.

Survivors, loved ones, and supporters gathered to raise money for breast cancer research and treatment.

“We jokingly say, but seriously say, we are working to get ourselves out of a job,” said Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio’s Development Director Gretchen Awad. “I would be more than happy to hear ‘Gretchen you no longer have a job because we have found those cures.’ But until we do and until we have every single woman supported in the way that they need, or man, we’re going to keep hosting Race for the Cure, we’re going to keep fighting every day, and we’re going to keep advocating for those who need us the most.”

Awad said this is her favorite day of the because because Northwest Ohio is so devoted to the cause.

“This is the number two race in the country for Susan G. Komen so this speaks to our community, it speaks to our media partners, it speaks everyone who wants to come back and support those that they love.”

There was a 5k run and a one mile walk so everyone could tie up their laces and get in on the action, even breast cancer survivors themselves.

“It’s so exciting, it’s so great to see all this support from everybody,” said survivor Ann Palmer. “It’s kind of emotional, too.”

Attendees said the event was emotional, and fun, but best of all — it was for a good cause.

If you want to donate to Susan G. Komen, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.