VIDEO: ODOT implodes DiSalle Bridge overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation demolished the southern half of the old DiSalle Bridge in Toledo Sunday morning as part of the I-75 widening project.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. The sound of the implosion could be heard for miles.

Local law enforcement agencies were notified of the implosion but the department did not publicize the operation to protect the safety of the community and project workers, ODOT said.

A spokesperson for ODOT said the time for the demolition was chosen in coordination with law enforcement agencies and the Coast Guard to avoid spectators, which could jeopardize the safety of the operation. The time was also chosen in an effort to impact as few drivers on I-75 as possible.

“We apologize for the inconvenience for locals,” an ODOT spokesperson said. “This operation, although bothersome for a few minutes this morning, allowed the major work to happen all at once and will not happen again in the near future.”

Charges were placed on the bridge’s beams to electronically shear them before the beams and bridge deck dropped down to the causeway. Officials said this was the safest and quickest way to remove the bridge decks.

Crews will work to build the new northbound I-75 bridge over the Maumee River over the next two years and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. ODOT plans to demolish the northern half of the old bridge in the same fashion next summer.

ODOT released video of the demolition Sunday afternoon. You can watch it in full below.

