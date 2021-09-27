Traffic
9/27: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sunny, pleasant week ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lots of sun will be the order of the week, though today will prove the high point for temperatures as a weak cold front rolls past overnight. That will make our air even drier, with highs in the 70s and our next chance of rain staying well off toward the end of next weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

