9/27: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Lots of sun will be the order of the week, though today will prove the high point for temperatures as a weak cold front rolls past overnight. That will make our air even drier, with highs in the 70s and our next chance of rain staying well off toward the end of next weekend!

