Argument in street leads to shooting in west Toledo

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting from this morning on Upton Ave. and Cone St.

Officers received the call just after 11 a.m. A TPD representative said an argument started in the street between two men when one shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is on the scene and speaking with the police.

