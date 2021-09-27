Building likely to be condemned after Keeler’s Korner Store catches fire

RICHFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews from multiple departments were called out to a fire in Berkey multiple times on Sunday morning after Keeler’s Korner Store caught fire.

The fire initially started around 3:15 a.m. and the building at 12290 Sylvania-Metamora Rd. was fully engulfed, according to the battalion chief from Richfield Township. On Sunday evening, hot spots started smoking and fire crews were called back out to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There was an apartment above the store where the owner lived, but he was not home at the time. There were no injuries.

The battalion chief said the building will likely need to be condemned.

