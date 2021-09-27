Traffic
Fans share emotions, memories at last Cleveland Indians home game

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges waits for the ball in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the last hurrah before Progressive Field takes down any reference to the Indians around Progressive Field.

The team told 19 News they are still working out plans to remove all of the signage and what to do with it.

Die-hard Indian fan Frank Kurtz doesn’t want to see it go.

“Well, I do think it’s kind of a shame I think they are trying to erase history & I really don’t think they ought to do that,” Kurtz added.

Erik Zarins said he would support the team no matter what.

“It’s only a rebrand people are upset about it; you know what that’s your opinion; I got mine. I don’t mind the Guardian’s name. I just want to see a performance out of the baseball team,” he said.

People have a bunch of memories associated with the Indian’s name and logos, including Patrick Wright, who’s here with his daughter.

“My whole basement is adorned in Indians paraphernalia. I don’t really like the name guardians; a different name would have been better,” Wright said.

Jay Arsenault flew from Boston to witness this game.

He’s just thankful for the memories but is looking forward to a bright future for the team.

“Turn the clock to the next day as being the Guardians; I’ll always be a Cleveland lifer in that sense,” he said.

