Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

By KWTX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas said he alerted sheriff’s deputies after spotting a registered sex offender accused of abducting two children.

According to KWTX, an Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning stating 34-year-old Randall Thurman was accused of taking 8-year-old Jessi Lowery and her brother, 7-year-old Cody Lowery, from their home Friday night.

Hill County authorities were told Thurman was in the area after Cody was found at a convenience store off the highway.

Officers at the scene told KWTX the boy ran to the convenience store seeking help after he had been bound with clear packing tape wrapped around his throat and arms.

Cody told officers that a “Randall” had removed him from a car and wrapped him in tape before fleeing with Jessi.

Tracy Martin said his son told him authorities were investigating the area, so he decided to check on his property. While looking around he drove up on a vehicle similar to the one described in the Amber Alert, a silver-colored Chrysler 200.

“I see a little girl in the car looking at me,” Martin said. “Then I see a man on the other side crouched down, looking over the hood at me.”

He recognized both and turned his vehicle around. But as he was doing that, Thurman jumped in his vehicle and tried to hit Martin.

Martin followed Thurman for about five miles.

“I chased him down to a dead-end road with the sheriffs on the phone,” Martin said. “We got them to the location where he was.”

Law enforcement pursued Thurman until he crashed into an oncoming vehicle a few miles later, killing another driver and himself.

“Based on the actions of the driver, deputies believe the maneuver to have been intentional,” the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Jessi was conscious after the wreck and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Investigators have not yet provided an update on her condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Otsego student dead, two others hurt in Wood County crash
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
The Ohio Department of Transportation demolishes the old DiSalle Bridge in Toledo on Sunday...
VIDEO: ODOT implodes DiSalle Bridge overnight
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Toledo on Monday, Sept. 27.
Man in serious condition after Monday morning shooting in east Toledo

Latest News

Authorities have closed down US 23 northbound near Dundee for a serious crash on Monday, Sept....
US 23 closed near Dundee for serious crash
Toledo Police are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Western...
Police attempting to locate suspect in Western Ave. shooting
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers