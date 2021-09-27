Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is calling it a chronic nuisance. Now they have an order to close and padlock the Days Inn on Miami street for at least a year.

Now the challenge is finding permanent housing for the more than 40 people who live there long term.

The conditions have deteriorated dramatically there over the years, police are there on a regular basis but the padlock won’t come out quickly because we’re told at least three children call the place home.

If you’ve traveled I-75 through Toledo you’ve undoubtedly noticed the Days Inn on Miami street near Hollywood Casino. Tom Clawson has noticed it deteriorating in the over 30 years he’s been here.

“It’s scary because 2 times, 1-2 times a week we’ve got fire trucks, we’ve got ambulances, we have the police over there,” said Clawson.

The city of Toledo has more concrete numbers. In the last three years, police and fire have responded here 182 times for things like assaults, drugs and overdoses. A recent state fire marshal inspection has determined 45 people live here long term. Three of them children.

“There’s a little bit of a sensitive nature with this and critical that there’s children on this property who are being exposed to these 182 calls for service from TPD,” said Dennis Kennedy, Toledo’s Commissioner of Code Enforcement.

That’s why Kennedy and city layers have not only fought for the nuisance declaration by the court but are working on long term housing. Kennedy says the homelessness board will out this week helping people with long term plans.

“Out of our good conscience we want to make sure they have a suitable place to live. There’s a reason they are living in this building in the first place so if we can find them suitable housing that’s stable, that’s better than this hotel then we’d like to do that,” said Kennedy.

“I think they need to get rid of the programs or whatever they’re doing over there that they’re living there,” said Clawson.

A lawyer from the hotel told the I-Team Monday that the padlocking judgment is being appealed and they’ve asked the judge for a stay, to put the closing on hold while the appeals process plays out.

Meaning people here may get more time to stay.

As for the future of the place, that’s not really being discussed. The focus is the more than 40 people who very soon may need new permanent housing.

