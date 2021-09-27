Traffic
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire

Crews were on the scene of a fire on Fairfax Ave. on Monday, Sept. 27.
Crews were on the scene of a fire on Fairfax Ave. on Monday, Sept. 27.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported after Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel were called out to a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to Fairfax Ave. for the fire. The home was unoccupied.

Most of the damage was done to the rear and right side of the building. Investigators will be checking to decide if it was natural gas or an accelerant that caused the explosion.

Crews have backed out of the building until someone can inspect the structure.

