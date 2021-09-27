Police investigating after man shot in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and sent to the hospital early Monday morning at The Docks in east Toledo.

Toledo Police were called out to the scene around 4 a.m. They confirmed the male was shot in the upper torso area. His condition is unknown.

Two males have been detained, but police said they are not suspects. They were being uncooperative with the police.

The shooting is still under investigation.

