Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot in east Toledo

One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Toledo on Monday, Sept. 27.
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Toledo on Monday, Sept. 27.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot and sent to the hospital early Monday morning at The Docks in east Toledo.

Toledo Police were called out to the scene around 4 a.m. They confirmed the male was shot in the upper torso area. His condition is unknown.

Two males have been detained, but police said they are not suspects. They were being uncooperative with the police.

The shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otsego student dead, two others hurt in Wood County crash
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
The Ohio Department of Transportation demolishes the old DiSalle Bridge in Toledo on Sunday...
VIDEO: ODOT implodes DiSalle Bridge overnight
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Crews were on the scene of a fire on Fairfax Ave. on Monday, Sept. 27.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
bridge
I-75 Bridge demolition
The Ohio Department of Transportation demolishes the old DiSalle Bridge in Toledo on Sunday...
VIDEO: ODOT implodes DiSalle Bridge overnight
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in...
California restricting state-funded travel to Ohio over “discriminatory” medical conscience clause