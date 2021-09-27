Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pfizer booster shot clinics planned for Lucas Co.

Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, was among the first health care workers vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in New York.(Diane Bondareff/AP Images for NewYork-Presbyterian)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is announcing its Pfizer booster shot clinics. They will start on Wednesday, September 29th at the Lucas County Rec Center.

The boosters will be given out by appointment only at first. To sign up online: https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/ scroll down to the vaccine scheduling tab and you’ll be directed to sign up for an appointment.

The website also lists the different criteria for people who qualify for booster shots. They include first and foremost people over the age of 65. Also on the approved list are health care workers, daycare employees, grocery store workers, prison personnel, and teachers. The boosters have always been available for people with specific immune-compromised conditions.

https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Otsego student dead, two others hurt in Wood County crash
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
The Ohio Department of Transportation demolishes the old DiSalle Bridge in Toledo on Sunday...
VIDEO: ODOT implodes DiSalle Bridge overnight
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Toledo on Monday, Sept. 27.
Man in serious condition after Monday morning shooting in east Toledo

Latest News

Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
United Way's 211 is handling an increased number of calls about housing and shelter help
Sharp increase in the need for housing help in the Toledo area
There has been a 400% increase from June 2021 until now
Increasing need for housing help in the Toledo area