Pfizer booster shot clinics planned for Lucas Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is announcing its Pfizer booster shot clinics. They will start on Wednesday, September 29th at the Lucas County Rec Center.

The boosters will be given out by appointment only at first. To sign up online: https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/ scroll down to the vaccine scheduling tab and you’ll be directed to sign up for an appointment.

The website also lists the different criteria for people who qualify for booster shots. They include first and foremost people over the age of 65. Also on the approved list are health care workers, daycare employees, grocery store workers, prison personnel, and teachers. The boosters have always been available for people with specific immune-compromised conditions.

