Police attempting to locate suspect in Western Ave. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a September 19 shooting on Western Ave.

Just after 2 a.m. on that date, officers arrived to the Box Lyfe Southside Bar in the 700 block of Western Ave. on a report of gunshots and people arguing. The unit was then advised of a person shot down the road in the 200 block of Langdon. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

A female told police she walked out of the bar with the victim and one other person to smoke a cigarette when three men also exited the bar and began shooting at them. The suspects fled, running southbound on Langdon.

The third person who exited the bar with the victim was arrested on charges of having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence. The officers spotted Willie White walking on Langdon with a handgun. When officers gave him commands to drop the gun, White began running, eventually throwing the gun in a side yard. White stopped a few houses later and was taken into custody without further incident. According to police, the gun White threw into the yard belonged to the female who was with the victim.

Attempt to Identify: On 9/19/21 the pictured male was involved in a shooting in the 700 block of Western. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, September 27, 2021

The police report described the shooting suspect as having dreads and wearing a white sweatshirt with teal writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

