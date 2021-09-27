Sharp increase in the need for housing help in the Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been a sharp spike in the need for housing and shelter assistance this summer. That’s according to the United Way of Greater Toledo. It’s a free health and human service resource that’s available around the clock, every day of the year.

“Since the beginning of summer, our increases have been across the board,” says Sandra De Steno, the Director of the program. “It is definitely going to be a year like none other we’ve seen.”

In a typical year, United Way 211 handles about 75,000 calls from Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa counties. De Steno says those calls can be about a number of needs. “People call who need help with food, housing, clothes, and utilities to name some of the biggest needs.”

But one area of need, in particular, saw a drastic increase this summer. “We’ve seen a 400% increase for housing and shelter from June of 2021 until now.”

United Way runs a program called Coordinated Access which tracks open beds at four area shelters. “Our waiting list was about 50 in June. Now it is upwards of 350 people who are waiting for shelter.”

Despite the huge increase in calls De Steno says don’t hesitate to ask for help. Even if you’ve never needed it before.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from people who have never called in before. They are trying to navigate services they’ve never needed.”

It’s important to note that United Way 211 does not provide direct financial help. It’s an information and referral line that will connect you to resources.

