Tennessee woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Paulding Co.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Tennessee woman died after she crashed Sunday evening in Paulding County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Patricia Billingsly, 48, of Columbia, Tenn., was driving on State Route 613 when she lost control of her minivan. The van struck a farm access drive and overturned, ejecting Billingsly.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP is continuing its investigation into the crash.

