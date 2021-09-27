TPD investigating downtown shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting on the 700 block of Walnut is believed to have sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

13abc crews were in the area at the time, hearing roughly ten shots fired around 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

Walnut shooting (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.