Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD investigating downtown shooting

Walnut shooting
Walnut shooting(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting on the 700 block of Walnut is believed to have sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

13abc crews were in the area at the time, hearing roughly ten shots fired around 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

Walnut shooting
Walnut shooting(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Otsego student dead, two others hurt in Wood County crash
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
Person hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
The Ohio Department of Transportation demolishes the old DiSalle Bridge in Toledo on Sunday...
VIDEO: ODOT implodes DiSalle Bridge overnight
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Toledo on Monday, Sept. 27.
Man in serious condition after Monday morning shooting in east Toledo

Latest News

There has been a 400% increase from June 2021 until now
Increasing need for housing help in the Toledo area
Otsego student dead, two others hurt in Wood County crash
North Ridgeville police removed a six-foot rat snake from the middle of Lorain Road Monday.
North Ridgeville police remove 6-foot rat snake from middle of Lorain Road
Authorities have closed down US 23 near Dundee for a serious fatal crash on Monday, Sept. 27.
74-year-old killed in crash on US-23