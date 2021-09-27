Traffic
United Way of Wood Co. hosting annual Charity Chocolate Crawl

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United Way of Wood County is holding its fourth annual Charity Chocolate Crawl from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 16.

More than 20 locations throughout downtown Bowling Green will share a signature sweet treat.

Tickets, also known as Golden Passports, are $15 apiece. Proceeds support the United Way and its community partners.

Tickets are available until they are sold out through the UWWC Facebook page.

