United Way of Wood Co. hosting annual Charity Chocolate Crawl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United Way of Wood County is holding its fourth annual Charity Chocolate Crawl from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 16.

More than 20 locations throughout downtown Bowling Green will share a signature sweet treat.

Tickets, also known as Golden Passports, are $15 apiece. Proceeds support the United Way and its community partners.

Tickets are available until they are sold out through the UWWC Facebook page.

