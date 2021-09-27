US 23 closed near Dundee for serious fatal crash

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities have closed US 23 northbound at Brewer Rd. in Dundee on Monday afternoon for a serious fatal crash.

According to a social media post, the road may be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

A very serious. multi vehicle crash on US -23 northbound at Brewer Rd has northbound traffic at a standstill. It may be... Posted by Dundee Police Department on Monday, September 27, 2021

