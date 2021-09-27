US 23 closed near Dundee for serious fatal crash
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities have closed US 23 northbound at Brewer Rd. in Dundee on Monday afternoon for a serious fatal crash.
According to a social media post, the road may be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.
