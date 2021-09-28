The Aurora Project has been helping homeless women and children in Toledo for 35 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September 1986. The Cleveland Browns were on their way to a great season. Oprah Winfrey had just started her national talk show, and gas was 86 cents a gallon.

It’s also the year the Aurora Project was started here in Toledo. The organization is still going strong today thanks to the work of a lot of people.

Aurora Project has been part of our city for 35 years. In that time, the organization has helped thousands of homeless women and their children. Ivy Shores is one of those women.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to be open and willing to accept the help out there for us. People in recovery often think they know everything. That’s what kept me out there so long.”

Ivy was homeless, and says she had been an addict for more than 20 years when she came here in 2006.

“I was raised in a good family, so it was just my wanting to fit in. There was peer pressure. I started using when I was 14. I was out of control all the way to the age of 35.”

Ivy has been sober for 15 years, and an employee of the Aurora Project since 2011. She’s now a Resident Case Manager.

“I always tell residents I am just like you, I just made it over. You can too but you have to keep up the fight and never give up. I tell them they have to put as much energy into recovery as they did their addiction, and then some.”

The Aurora Project includes transitional housing, permanent housing and permanent supportive housing. Denise Fox is the Executive Director.

“We provide a holistic approach. It is not just programs, it is not just housing, it is not a quick fix. We want them to be self-sufficient and independent. We want the women to be employed, giving back to the community and moving their families forward. We are the only program of this kind in NW Ohio and SE Michigan.”

The majority of the women helped through the program are addicts and have a mental health diagnosis. Many of their children have special needs. Helping change the narrative of their stories is what motivates Ivy and Denise.

“When you see them make incredible progress, you feel good about doing this on a daily basis,” says Denise.

