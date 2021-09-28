Bowsher students dismissed after lockdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Bowsher High School were dismissed in stages Tuesday afternoon following a lockdown.

According to school administrators, someone called 9-1-1 claiming there was a person in the school with a gun. Police arrived and searched classrooms and other open areas in the building but did not discover anything and at this time do not believe the call was credible.

Students were released just before three and police remained at the school through dismissal.

