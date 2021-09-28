Traffic
Bowsher students dismissed after lockdown

Police were called for reports of someone with a gun but do not believe the call was credible.
Bowsher High School students were dismissed in stages following a call to police claiming...
Bowsher High School students were dismissed in stages following a call to police claiming someone had a gun in school. Police did not find a threat.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Bowsher High School were dismissed in stages Tuesday afternoon following a lockdown.

According to school administrators, someone called 9-1-1 claiming there was a person in the school with a gun. Police arrived and searched classrooms and other open areas in the building but did not discover anything and at this time do not believe the call was credible.

Students were released just before three and police remained at the school through dismissal.

