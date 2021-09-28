Building Better Schools: Code 4 her

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A mentorship program is helping young girls explore the world of computer science.

Code 4 her is a Bowling Green State University program that’s getting national recognition

The program is funded by a grant from Google. It pairs 5th-8th grade students with BGSU mentors.

Code4her was selected for the 2021 “Inspiring Programs in Stem Award” from Insight into Diversity magazine.

It is the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.

