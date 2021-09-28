Fire destroys feed business north of Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies on Oak Harbor Rd. north of Fremont had multiple firefighting agencies trucking in water to extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out on the evening of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

Volunteers showed up to try to usher animals that escaped the flames to safety. One group could be seen carrying a goose in a cage after the bird was caught in a nearby field.

A worker driving a marked truck for the Sandusky County Dog Warden told 13abc they are looking for llamas, pigs, sheep, and cattle, among other farm animals.

No word yet on a cause of the fire or how many animals may have perished.

