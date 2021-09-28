Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fire destroys feed business north of Fremont

Volunteers try to rescue farm animals that escaped the flames
A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies north of Fremont, Ohio, had multiple agencies trucking...
A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies north of Fremont, Ohio, had multiple agencies trucking in water.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A major fire at Artz Feed and Supplies on Oak Harbor Rd. north of Fremont had multiple firefighting agencies trucking in water to extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out on the evening of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

Volunteers showed up to try to usher animals that escaped the flames to safety. One group could be seen carrying a goose in a cage after the bird was caught in a nearby field.

A worker driving a marked truck for the Sandusky County Dog Warden told 13abc they are looking for llamas, pigs, sheep, and cattle, among other farm animals.

No word yet on a cause of the fire or how many animals may have perished.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting from Monday, Sept. 27.
Upton shooting now homicide after victim dies
Authorities have closed down US 23 near Dundee for a serious fatal crash on Monday, Sept. 27.
74-year-old killed in crash on US-23
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in east Toledo on Monday, Sept. 27.
Man in serious condition after Monday morning shooting in east Toledo
Walnut shooting
TPD investigating downtown shooting

Latest News

Citizens have concerns of the effectiveness of Engage Toledo.
Citizens concerns over Engage Toledo's efficacy
Greenbelt Apt.
Planned HUD inspection of Greenbelt Apts. raises concerns for residents and lawmakers
Resident of Bigelow St says she's submitted so many Engage Toledo request she cant recall how...
Residents question Engage Toledo’s effectiveness
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Pfizer booster shot clinics planned for Lucas Co.