Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has officially declared an embattled property a nuisance. The city’s Department of Neighborhoods, as well as the Commissioner of the Division of Code Enforcement, made that declaration on Tuesday, ruling that the Greenbelt Place Apartments met the conditions for the ruling.

Under the city’s rules, nuisance conditions are an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. As part of the ruling, the property owners are required to correct the violations noted in the filing within 72 hours or be subject to possible criminal and civil charges. The owners can also request a hearing to determine whether the nuisance ruling is appropriate within that time.

13abc has been following the story of the Greenbelt Place Apartments since last week, when residents lodged a laundry list of complaints against the property’s owners, claiming that the apartment complex was in disrepair and infested with mold and pests. In the inspection report attached to the order, the inspector noted junk and debris on the property, as well as inoperable vehicles, tires, and furniture outside. The report also orders the repair or replacement of windows, doors, overhangs, siding, gutters, steps, railings, sidewalks, and other exterior pieces of the structure.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) requested an inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which has been scheduled for late next week. The property owners, meanwhile, have scrambled to fix those issues ahead of that inspection. Contractors arrived at the building on Friday to begin making repairs, though residents told 13abc that those repairs had so far been cosmetic. The contractors were given just nine days to get the property up to code.

