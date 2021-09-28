Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
List of popular Halloween candy reveals some surprises

Halloween Purchasing Plans
Halloween Purchasing Plans(CandyStore.com)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After candy sales hit their lowest sales mark since 2015, the National Retail Federation is projecting candy sales to eclipse the $3 billion mark for a new all-time this Halloween season.

The expected sales total is a 20 percent increase over last year and a 10 percent increase over the previous all-time record, set in 2017. Overall Halloween spending is expected to be more than $10 billion.

The National Retail Federation also released its annual rankings of favorite Halloween candy, and the national results aren’t that surprising. Reese’s Cups ranked No. 1, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, and Starburst. The one surprise came in at No. 5, with Hot Tamales.

America's Favorite Halloween Candy
America's Favorite Halloween Candy(CandyStore.com)

And the most polarizing of all Halloween candy, Candy Corn came in at No. 10.

In Ohio, the top spot for favorite candy might be surprising -- Blow Pops, the lollipop with a bubble gum center, shipped 157,827 pounds to the state over a recent 14 year period. M&M’s was second and Starburst was third.

The top candy in Michigan was Starburst, followed by Candy Corn and Skittles.

The website CandyStore.com also dug deep to find the worst Halloween candy by surveying more than 17,000 of its customers. And, not surprisingly, Candy Corn took the top spot, with Circus Peanuts, Peanut Butter Kisses, Smarties, and Necco Wafers rounding out the top-5.

Worst Halloween Candy
Worst Halloween Candy(CandyStore.com)

