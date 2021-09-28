Traffic
Ohio offers up to $1,000 to state employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

Ohio is offering up to $1,000 for state employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio is offering up to $1,000 for state employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The state of Ohio is offering up to $1,000 to all state employees who receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health says state employees can now receive $300 and/or $600 in addition to the $100 incentive which was announced in July. Spouses who are not state employees are eligible for a $25 financial incentive.

Employees must meet the following requirements to receive the bonus:

  • Additional $300 — If 65% of an agency’s active employees are vaccinated (at least the first dose) and forms are submitted by Oct. 15.
  • Additional $600 — If 85% of an agency’s active employees are vaccinated (at least the first dose) and forms are submitted by Nov. 15.

Those who meet the additional $300 requirement can receive their check by Nov. 19 and those who meet the additional $600 requirement can receive their check by Dec. 17.

Employees can take up to two hours of paid leave to get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are unable to receive the vaccine required to get the incentive may be entitled to a reasonable accommodation by contacting DAS Employee Benefits Management Team at 1-800-490-1205, option 2.

