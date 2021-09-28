Traffic
Planned HUD inspection of Greenbelt Apts. raises concerns for residents and lawmakers

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rep. Marcy Kaptur says the city of Toledo needs to hold the owners of Greenbelt Apartments accountable, after residents received letters instructing them to clean up their homes ahead of an inspection by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

”We will check with this and make sure the residents are treated with respect. The only way you ever fix a home or a multi-family complex or neighborhood is by working together. It sounds to me based on what you said that HUD isn’t taking that approach and we can fix that,” Kaptur said. ”Eureka Holdings is a Texas-based company. So they don’t live here they don’t care about us. This is not the first time that Greenbelt has been cited and in the past HUD has come to that site and now they are again.”    

The inspection is scheduled for next week. Residents were told to outline their concerns, take pictures and inform their city council members.       

