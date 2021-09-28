Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released images of a suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Circle K on Haverhill and the vehicle he was driving at the time.

Police were called to the gas station just after 12:30 a.m. on September 18. They found the victim sitting on the ground in front of the doors, applying pressure to stab wounds on his abdomen and neck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The employee of the store working at the time told officers that the suspect and victim were arguing inside the store and then went outside, where they began to fight. Another unit made contact with a witness who said she had videos of the incident on her phone.

Attempt to Identify: The pictured male is the suspect in a felonious assault that took place at the Circle K at 3819... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The assistant store manager in training gave surveillance footage of the incident to Toledo Police.

The white male suspect, pictured in the social media post made by TPD, was driving a white Buick Rendevous SUV at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.