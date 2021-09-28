Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

Toledo Police are searching for this suspect in a felonious assault case.
Toledo Police are searching for this suspect in a felonious assault case.(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released images of a suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Circle K on Haverhill and the vehicle he was driving at the time.

Police were called to the gas station just after 12:30 a.m. on September 18. They found the victim sitting on the ground in front of the doors, applying pressure to stab wounds on his abdomen and neck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The employee of the store working at the time told officers that the suspect and victim were arguing inside the store and then went outside, where they began to fight. Another unit made contact with a witness who said she had videos of the incident on her phone.

Attempt to Identify: The pictured male is the suspect in a felonious assault that took place at the Circle K at 3819...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The assistant store manager in training gave surveillance footage of the incident to Toledo Police.

The white male suspect, pictured in the social media post made by TPD, was driving a white Buick Rendevous SUV at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have closed down US 23 near Dundee for a serious fatal crash on Monday, Sept. 27.
74-year-old killed in crash on US-23
Police are investigating a shooting from Monday, Sept. 27.
Upton shooting now homicide after victim dies
Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘aware and monitoring’ possible trucker protest Monday
Walnut shooting
TPD investigating downtown shooting
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal

Latest News

Halloween Purchasing Plans
List of popular Halloween candy reveals some surprises
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
The Ability Center receives a big donation and a charity chocolate crawl are in your Monday...
Bright Sides 9/27
US 23 is closed between Milan and Dundee
US 23 reopens after emergency bridge repair