Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Republican House bill forces exemptions in Ohio vaccine mandates

The bill introduced on Tuesday is being fast-tracked through the Ohio House of Representatives.
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include...
Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would require vaccine mandates to include exemptions for conscience and natural immunity.(Provided)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Republican leaders unveiled legislation on Tuesday that would place new limits on vaccine mandates in Ohio businesses and schools.

The bill would empower most Ohio workers and students to “refuse mandated COVID-19 vaccinations,” according to a spokesperson for Republican lawmakers.

Its top-line exemption, for “reasons of conscience,” would only require that a student or employee submit a written statement, in effect transforming all vaccine mandates covered by the bill into testing mandates with vaccine opt-outs.

House Bill 435, the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Fairness Act, was fast-tracked through the House Health Committee on the same day it was introduced. It will go before the full Republican-controlled House on Wednesday.

Its sponsors are Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Green Township) and Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township.)

“[The Vaccine Fairness Act] strikes a sensible balance between personal medical freedom and safeguarding the latitude of employers and schools to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of employees, students, patients and customers,” Seitz said.

HB 435 would require schools, colleges, universities and businesses that require COVID-19 vaccines to include exemptions for conscience as well as “natural immunity” and “medical contraindications.”

Those exemptions would not be available to medical students or employees working in children’s hospitals, ICU units or critical care units.

The exemptions would only apply to a business’s existing employees.

As with the conscience exemption, to claim a religious exemption the student or employee would only need to submit a statement to that effect in writing.

Claiming an exemption for natural immunity requires the student or employee to provide written documentation that they’ve been tested for COVID-19 antibodies―and did have antibodies “in an amount at least equal to or greater than those conferred” by a COVID-19 vaccine.

ODH could create rules for how often that individual must be retested for antibodies. In the absence of ODH rules, that individual doesn’t have to be retested.

The individual would bear the costs associated with antibody testing.

HB 435 would also prohibit state, county and municipal public facilities from requiring proof of vaccination before entry.

The bill contains a sunset provision. That is, it would only last in effect until June 30, 2023.

“Let’s first be clear about what House Bill 435 doesn’t do,” Carfagna said. “It neither discourages nor prohibits COVID-19 vaccines, nor bars access to any Ohioan wishing to vaccinate against COVID-19. This legislation does not deal in any way with masking or quarantines. It purely seeks to ensure that Ohioans reluctant to take the COVID-19 shot will not be injected against their will and will not have their jobs, their education, or their access to governmental services jeopardized as a result.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Reynolds' mother posted on Facebook after no one RSVP'd to the boy's 7th birthday party.
Second party planned for 7-year-old after no one RSVPs to the first
The Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo were deemed a nuisance property by the city on...
Greenbelt Place Apartments ruled nuisance property by City of Toledo
Jermell Toney is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals searching for Toledo fugitive
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Judge orders Days Inn on Miami Street closed; owners appeal
Toledo Police are searching for this suspect in a felonious assault case.
Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

Latest News

Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Whitmer to deem some COVID budget sections unconstitutional
Ohio is offering up to $1,000 for state employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio offers up to $1,000 to state employees who get COVID-19 vaccine
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids