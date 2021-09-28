Residents question Engage Toledo’s effectiveness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo launched its Engage Toledo program in October of 2015 with the goal of providing residents with better customer service. Nearly six years later and some Toledo residents are saying it’s fallen short of that goal.

“I understand they made Engage Toledo to help things but to me it feels like its... falling on death ears,” says Monica, who chose not to provide a last name.

She has problem with unregulated parking on her street.

“Anyone can park wherever they want. It leads to driveways being blocked. Emergency vehicles, snow plows, ambulances, garbage trucks not being able to get down the street. Some times our garbage is picked up sometimes its not depending on how many people park on the street,” says Monica. She says the parking problem makes it difficult for her to leave her house some days, and also prevents the street from ever getting cleaned.

She says she’s called and submitted service request to Engage Toledo so many times she cant recall how many.

“I have several different ticket numbers from trying to get assistance and it seems like its never ending. It’s a viscous circle.”

Engage Toledo told 13 ABC that last year it had around 73,000 request submitted, and so far this year it has seen 72,500 request submitted. The City says it currently has a backlog of blight concern request, but it is working it’s way through them.

